Security zone proposed around Mar-a-Lago

A Kepler mission scientist said, for the first time, there is at least one planet that almost matches the Earth. It's a rocky planet that is only 30 percent wider than Earth and has an orbit of almost exactly one year.

Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.

Parts of the Louisiana coast are under a tropical storm warning.

Paris police say a security operation is under way in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and are urging people to avoid the area.

Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.

Public comment is now open for a new security zone the Coast Guard is proposing near Mar-a-Lago.

The zone and added security is very similar to those seen during presidential visits earlier this year.

This rule would put limits on where and how boats can travel through the area of the Lake Worth Lagoon, the Intracoastal Waterway and the ocean around Mar-a-Lago and the Southern Boulevard Bridge.

In some cases the rule will require special permission from the Captain of the Port Miami to slow down or stop.

The Coast Guard says this zone will only be enforceable while the president, his family or someone requiring the Secret Service is staying at the Palm Beach club.

To comment on the proposal, visit regulations.gov.

The Coast Guard says it wants to establish the rule before the president makes future visits this fall.