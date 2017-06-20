Security zone proposed around Mar-a-Lago - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Security zone proposed around Mar-a-Lago

Public comment is now open for a new security zone the Coast Guard is proposing near Mar-a-Lago.

The zone and added security is very similar to those seen during presidential visits earlier this year.

This rule would put limits on where and how boats can travel through the area of the Lake Worth Lagoon, the Intracoastal Waterway and the ocean around Mar-a-Lago and the Southern Boulevard Bridge.

In some cases the rule will require special permission from the Captain of the Port Miami to slow down or stop.

The Coast Guard says this zone will only be enforceable while the president, his family or someone requiring the Secret Service is staying at the Palm Beach club.

To comment on the proposal, visit regulations.gov.

The Coast Guard says it wants to establish the rule before the president makes future visits this fall. 

