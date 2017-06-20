Woman arrested for abandoning boy in Vero Beach

Paris police say a security operation is under way in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and are urging people to avoid the area.

A tropical disturbance in the Gulf has prompted the National Hurricane Center to issue warnings for the Louisiana coast.

Tiger Woods is receiving help to manage his medications.

Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.

Authorities say a man charged with murder in the death of a Muslim teen who was attacked near her mosque became enraged after getting in a fight with one of the girl's friends mosque.

VERO BEACH, Fla. -- A woman was arrested after abandoning a child in front of a Vero Beach restaurant.

Vero Beach police responded to the Kountry Kitchen restaurant at 1749 Old Dixie Highway at 9:25 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2017 and spoke with a couple who stated that a white female approached them as they were exiting the restaurant.

The couple told police that the woman placed a 2-year-old boy on the ground in front of them and stated, "I can't do it," got into a black truck and left the parking lot.

Vero Beach police were able to identify the vehicle and obtain an address for the woman in question. Detectives made contact with the woman, identified as Amber Warner, at her residence.

Warner was placed under arrest for Unlawful Desertion of a Child. She was subsequently charged with Resisting Arrest Without Violence for resisting the arresting officer.

Police say the boy appeared to be in relatively good health and was released to the custody of Department of Children and Families.