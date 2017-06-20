Nouman Raja trial delayed until April 2018

Paris police say a security operation is under way in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and are urging people to avoid the area.

A tropical disturbance in the Gulf has prompted the National Hurricane Center to issue warnings for the Louisiana coast.

Tiger Woods is receiving help to manage his medications.

Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.

Authorities say a man charged with murder in the death of a Muslim teen who was attacked near her mosque became enraged after getting in a fight with one of the girl's friends mosque.

The trial date for former Palm Beach Gardens Police officer Nouman Raja has been delayed again.

Both the defense and the state agreed Tuesday morning that they need more time to prepare.

The trial has been moved from the end of October to April 2, 2018.

Attorneys told the judge Tuesday they have finished about 40 depositions with about 30 or so to go.

During Tuesday's hearing, it was revealed that the defense thinks the trial could last up to three weeks long.

There will be a pre-trial conference at the end of March.

Raja faces murder and manslaughter charges in the death of Corey Jones.

Prosecutors say Raja fatally shot Jones while the drummer was waiting for help with his broken down car at the PGA Boulevard exit off Interstate 95 in October 2015.

Raja has pleaded not guilty.