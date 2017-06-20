Nouman Raja trial delayed until April 2018 - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Nouman Raja trial delayed until April 2018

The trial date for former Palm Beach Gardens Police officer Nouman Raja has been delayed again.
 
Both the defense and the state agreed Tuesday morning that they need more time to prepare.
 
The trial has been moved from the end of October to April 2, 2018.
 
Attorneys told the judge Tuesday they have finished about 40 depositions with about 30 or so to go.
 
During Tuesday's hearing, it was revealed that the defense thinks the trial could last up to three weeks long.
 
There will be a pre-trial conference at the end of March.
 
Raja faces murder and manslaughter charges in the death of Corey Jones.

Prosecutors say Raja fatally shot Jones while the drummer was waiting for help with his broken down car at the PGA Boulevard exit off Interstate 95 in October 2015.

Raja has pleaded not guilty.

