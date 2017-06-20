Jupiter leaders to vote on IMAX in Abacoa

Monday, June 19 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-06-19 16:15:23 GMT
Catching a ballgame and a movie could become a lot easier in Jupiter.
On Tuesday, the town council will discuss plans to build an IMAX movie theater and bowling alley next to Roger Dean Stadium.
Developers with Rendina want to turn the empty lot in Abacoa into a 12-screen movie theater with a 20-lane bowling alley called Cinebowl-Grille & IMAX. It would include restaurants with indoor and outdoor seating.
At a public hearing scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jupiter town council members will discuss making certain exemptions to approve the project.
One point of discussion is parking. The county, town and developer have talked about the possibility of setting aside land on a separate lot for a 500-space parking garage.
If a movie theater in Abacoa sounds familiar, it is because there used to be a one on the exact same lot. Crowne Theaters closed at the location in 2006.