Jupiter leaders to vote on IMAX in Abacoa

Paris police say a security operation is under way in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and are urging people to avoid the area.

Paris police say a security operation is under way in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and are urging people to avoid the area.

A tropical disturbance in the Gulf has prompted the National Hurricane Center to issue warnings for the Louisiana coast.

A tropical disturbance in the Gulf has prompted the National Hurricane Center to issue warnings for the Louisiana coast.

Tiger Woods is receiving help to manage his medications.

Tiger Woods is receiving help to manage his medications.

Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.

Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system...

Authorities say a man charged with murder in the death of a Muslim teen who was attacked near her mosque became enraged after getting in a fight with one of the girl's friends mosque.

Authorities say a man charged with murder in the death of a Muslim teen who was attacked near her mosque became enraged after getting in a fight with one of the girl's friends mosque.

Story Video: Click here

Catching a ballgame and a movie could become a lot easier in Jupiter.

On Tuesday, the town council will discuss plans to build an IMAX movie theater and bowling alley next to Roger Dean Stadium.

Developers with Rendina want to turn the empty lot in Abacoa into a 12-screen movie theater with a 20-lane bowling alley called Cinebowl-Grille & IMAX. It would include restaurants with indoor and outdoor seating.

At a public hearing scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jupiter town council members will discuss making certain exemptions to approve the project.

One point of discussion is parking. The county, town and developer have talked about the possibility of setting aside land on a separate lot for a 500-space parking garage.



If a movie theater in Abacoa sounds familiar, it is because there used to be a one on the exact same lot. Crowne Theaters closed at the location in 2006.

