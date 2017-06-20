Chick-fil-A now offering gluten-free bun

Posted: Monday, June 19 2017 8:15 PM EDT 2017-06-20 00:15:39 GMT Updated: Tuesday, June 20 2017 12:40 PM EDT 2017-06-20 16:40:23 GMT
Tiger Woods is receiving help to manage his medications.
More >>
Tiger Woods is receiving help to manage his medications.
More >> Posted: Tuesday, June 20 2017 3:38 AM EDT 2017-06-20 07:38:47 GMT Updated: Tuesday, June 20 2017 12:30 PM EDT 2017-06-20 16:30:50 GMT Authorities say a man charged with murder in the death of a Muslim teen who was attacked near her mosque became enraged after getting in a fight with one of the girl's friends mosque. More >> Authorities say a man charged with murder in the death of a Muslim teen who was attacked near her mosque became enraged after getting in a fight with one of the girl's friends mosque. More >> Posted: Monday, June 19 2017 12:15 PM EDT 2017-06-19 16:15:23 GMT Updated: Tuesday, June 20 2017 12:08 PM EDT 2017-06-20 16:08:44 GMT
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system...
More >>
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.
More >> Posted: Tuesday, June 20 2017 5:51 AM EDT 2017-06-20 09:51:12 GMT Updated: Tuesday, June 20 2017 11:03 AM EDT 2017-06-20 15:03:42 GMT
A tropical disturbance in the Gulf has prompted the National Hurricane Center to issue warnings for the Louisiana coast and extend it down the Texas coast.
More >>
A tropical disturbance in the Gulf has prompted the National Hurricane Center to issue warnings for the Louisiana coast and extend it down the Texas coast.
More >> Posted: Monday, June 19 2017 10:25 AM EDT 2017-06-19 14:25:21 GMT Updated: Tuesday, June 20 2017 3:39 AM EDT 2017-06-20 07:39:28 GMT
Paris police say a security operation is under way in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and are urging people to avoid the area.
More >>
Paris police say a security operation is under way in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and are urging people to avoid the area.
More >>
(NBC) - Chick-fil-A has added a gluten-free bun to the menu at its restaurants across the United States.
The gluten-free bun comes individually packaged, since Chick-fil-A's kitchens are not gluten-free.
This means customers will have to assemble their sandwiches themselves.
The bun can be ordered with any of Chick-fil-A's sandwich offerings but costs customers an additional $1.15.
Chick-fil-A says it added the new bun to its menu in response to requests from customers for more gluten-free options.
Chick-fil-A is now one of just a few quick-service restaurants to offer a gluten-free bun.
Courtesy: NBC News Channel WPTV