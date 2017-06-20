Chick-fil-A now offering gluten-free bun

Paris police say a security operation is under way in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and are urging people to avoid the area.

A tropical disturbance in the Gulf has prompted the National Hurricane Center to issue warnings for the Louisiana coast and extend it down the Texas coast.

Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.

Authorities say a man charged with murder in the death of a Muslim teen who was attacked near her mosque became enraged after getting in a fight with one of the girl's friends mosque.

Tiger Woods is receiving help to manage his medications.

(NBC) - Chick-fil-A has added a gluten-free bun to the menu at its restaurants across the United States.

The gluten-free bun comes individually packaged, since Chick-fil-A's kitchens are not gluten-free.

This means customers will have to assemble their sandwiches themselves.

The bun can be ordered with any of Chick-fil-A's sandwich offerings but costs customers an additional $1.15.

Chick-fil-A says it added the new bun to its menu in response to requests from customers for more gluten-free options.

Chick-fil-A is now one of just a few quick-service restaurants to offer a gluten-free bun.

