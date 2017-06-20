Chick-fil-A now offering gluten-free bun - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Chick-fil-A now offering gluten-free bun

(NBC) - Chick-fil-A has added a gluten-free bun to the menu at its restaurants across the United States.

The gluten-free bun comes individually packaged, since Chick-fil-A's kitchens are not gluten-free.

This means customers will have to assemble their sandwiches themselves.

The bun can be ordered with any of Chick-fil-A's sandwich offerings but costs customers an additional $1.15. 

Chick-fil-A says it added the new bun to its menu in response to requests from customers for more gluten-free options.

Chick-fil-A is now one of just a few quick-service restaurants to offer a gluten-free bun.

