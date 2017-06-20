Skimmer found at Boynton Beach gas station

Paris police say a security operation is under way in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and are urging people to avoid the area.

A tropical disturbance in the Gulf has prompted the National Hurricane Center to issue warnings for the Louisiana coast and extend it down the Texas coast.

Tiger Woods is receiving help to manage his medications.

Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.

Authorities say a man charged with murder in the death of a Muslim teen who was attacked near her mosque became enraged after getting in a fight with one of the girl's friends mosque.

Boynton Beach police say a skimmer was found at a gas station last week.

In a Tuesday Facebook post, police said the skimmer was discovered at gas pump No. 1 at a Chevron located at 217 N. Federal Highway.

An inspector for the Florida Department of Agriculture found the skimming device inside the pump. It's unclear how long it had been there.

Police are asking the public to check their credit card statements if you used this gas pump recently.

If you spot any fraudulent activity on your credit card, call Boynton Beach Detective Charles Ramos at 561-732-8116.