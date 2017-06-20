Skimmer found at Boynton Beach gas station - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Skimmer found at Boynton Beach gas station

Boynton Beach police say a skimmer was found at a gas station last week.

In a Tuesday Facebook post, police said the skimmer was discovered at gas pump No. 1 at a Chevron located at 217 N. Federal Highway. 

An inspector for the Florida Department of Agriculture found the skimming device inside the pump. It's unclear how long it had been there.

Police are asking the public to check their credit card statements if you used this gas pump recently.

If you spot any fraudulent activity on your credit card, call Boynton Beach Detective Charles Ramos at 561-732-8116.

