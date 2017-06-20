Sleepy burglary suspect caught taking nap

Paris police say a security operation is under way in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and are urging people to avoid the area.

Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.

Forecasters said the storm will reach the Gulf Coast by Thursday, with little strengthening possible.

Tiger Woods is receiving help to manage his medications.

Authorities say a man charged with murder in the death of a Muslim teen who was attacked near her mosque became enraged after getting in a fight with one of the girl's friends mosque.

WINFIELD, W.Va. (AP) -- Police say a West Virginia man found asleep in a stranger's home has been charged with burglary.

WSAZ-TV cited a criminal complaint in reporting that a Putnam County homeowner called dispatchers after finding a glass door broken at his residence and a man asleep in his bed. The homeowner told police a second glass door and a stained glass window also were damaged.

Responding deputies arrested 39-year-old Stacy Foster, who was charged with burglary and destruction of property. He was booked on Sunday into the Western Regional Jail. Online records didn't indicate whether he has an attorney.

