Sheriff: Meth, heroin, crack found in soda cans

A couple of soda cans led to the arrest of a Tequesta man early Tuesday morning in Martin County.

A deputy on a midnight shift was doing routine checks when he noticed a suspicious vehicle.

Upon further investigation, the deputy found fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, crack cocaine, Clonazepam and Xanax hidden inside the cans, according to the sheriff's office.

31-year old William Joseph Lefler of Tequesta was arrested and faces several possession charges, the sheriff's office said.

He's being held without bond, according to the sheriff's office.

 

