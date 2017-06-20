Sheriff: Meth, heroin, crack found in soda cans

Paris police say a security operation is under way in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and are urging people to avoid the area.

Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.

Forecasters said the storm will reach the Gulf Coast by Thursday, with little strengthening possible.

Tiger Woods is receiving help to manage his medications.

Authorities say a man charged with murder in the death of a Muslim teen who was attacked near her mosque became enraged after getting in a fight with one of the girl's friends mosque.

A couple of soda cans led to the arrest of a Tequesta man early Tuesday morning in Martin County.

A deputy on a midnight shift was doing routine checks when he noticed a suspicious vehicle.

Upon further investigation, the deputy found fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, crack cocaine, Clonazepam and Xanax hidden inside the cans, according to the sheriff's office.

31-year old William Joseph Lefler of Tequesta was arrested and faces several possession charges, the sheriff's office said.

He's being held without bond, according to the sheriff's office.