Tropical Storm Cindy forms in the Gulf of Mexico

From the National Hurricane Center:

Satellite imagery, aircraft data, and surface observations indicate

that the low pressure system in the central Gulf of Mexico has

acquired a well-defined center, and is now Tropical Storm Cindy, the

third tropical storm of 2017.

At 100 PM CDT (1800 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Cindy was

centered near latitude 25.9 North, longitude 90.5 West. Cindy has

been stationary for the past few hours, but the system is expected

to resume a motion toward the northwest at around 10 mph (17 km/h)

later today, and this motion is expected to continue through

Wednesday night. A turn toward the north-northwest is forecast early

Thursday. On the forecast track, Cindy is expected to approach

the coast of southwest Louisiana late Wednesday or Wednesday night,

and move inland over western Louisiana and eastern Texas on

Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher

gusts. Little change in strength is forecast before the system

reaches the coast on Thursday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles (335 km),

mainly to the north and east of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 999 mb (29.50 inches).