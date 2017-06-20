Lawsuit: Child bound with duct tape at school

Tiger Woods is receiving help to manage his medications.

Tiger Woods is receiving help to manage his medications.

The statue will be moved from a city park to a graveyard where Confederate veterans are buried.

The statue will be moved from a city park to a graveyard where Confederate veterans are buried.

Confederate statue comes down in Florida

Confederate statue comes down in Florida

Authorities say a man charged with murder in the death of a Muslim teen who was attacked near her mosque became enraged after getting in a fight with one of the girl's friends mosque.

Authorities say a man charged with murder in the death of a Muslim teen who was attacked near her mosque became enraged after getting in a fight with one of the girl's friends mosque.

Police say a scene in under control after reports of an explosion at a train station in Brussels, Belguim.

Police say a scene in under control after reports of an explosion at a train station in Brussels, Belguim.

Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday.

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A lawsuit alleges a 4-year-old Missouri girl was bound with duct tape by a preschool teacher and that supervisors at the church-based preschool refused to fire the teacher.

The suit was filed this month against Zion Lutheran Learning Center in Valley Park, a suburb of St. Louis. It alleges a teacher taped the child's legs together when she refused to stay on her cot during nap time.

The lawsuit also contends the preschool failed to report the incident to her parents, a school supervisor laughed off the incident, and the church board failed to fire or suspend the teacher.

The church told The Associated Press on Tuesday that it doesn't comment on pending litigation.

The suit seeks unspecified damages in excess of $25,000.