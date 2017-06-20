Lawsuit: Child bound with duct tape at school - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lawsuit: Child bound with duct tape at school

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A lawsuit alleges a 4-year-old Missouri girl was bound with duct tape by a preschool teacher and that supervisors at the church-based preschool refused to fire the teacher.

The suit was filed this month against Zion Lutheran Learning Center in Valley Park, a suburb of St. Louis. It alleges a teacher taped the child's legs together when she refused to stay on her cot during nap time.

The lawsuit also contends the preschool failed to report the incident to her parents, a school supervisor laughed off the incident, and the church board failed to fire or suspend the teacher.

The church told The Associated Press on Tuesday that it doesn't comment on pending litigation.

The suit seeks unspecified damages in excess of $25,000.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.