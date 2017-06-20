Area restaurant closed following inspector visit

Tiger Woods is receiving help to manage his medications.

The statue will be moved from a city park to a graveyard where Confederate veterans are buried.

Authorities say a man charged with murder in the death of a Muslim teen who was attacked near her mosque became enraged after getting in a fight with one of the girl's friends mosque.

Police say a scene in under control after reports of an explosion at a train station in Brussels, Belguim.

Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Crazy Fish on Avenue A in Fort Pierce was the only area restaurant that was forced to temporarily close its doors following a state health inspector’s visit on June 13.

The inspection report cited the Thai and Sushi restaurant in historic downtown for 25 violations including 8 high priority ones.

The report notes: flying insects in the food prep area, several live roaches crawling in the kitchen, raw fish stored over cut melon, raw chicken stored over edamame and multiple issues of foods not kept cold enough.

Among the less serious violations: encrusted material on a can opener blade, a broken cooler, food not properly date marked, cracked floor tiles, gaskets with heavy slimy mold like build-up.

When the inspector arrived a day later for a follow up, the restaurant was allowed to reopen despite some remaining basic violations including a soiled, greasy wall near the cook line.