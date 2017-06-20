I-95 road rage: 1 person shot in Riviera Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

I-95 road rage: 1 person shot in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- One person was shot in a road rage incident on I-95 southbound near the Blue Heron Boulevard exit in Riviera Beach today.

Florida Highway Patrol says the victim is being taken to a local trauma center for treatment.

There is no information on the suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. More information will be added soon.

