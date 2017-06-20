Victim, brothers identified in fatal I-95 road-rage stabbing in Riviera Beach

Prosecutors say they're treating the incident as a terror attack.

Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.

The impacts of Tropical Storm Cindy will be felt inland on Thursday. (Source: NHC)

Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.

GBI agents said Stephen Beck admitted he called 911 and shot officer Hancock because he wanted the police to shoot him and he wanted to die.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans.

These beans are among five being recalled (Source: Southeastern Grocers)

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. - A 26-year-old West Palm Beach man died Tuesday after being stabbed multiple times in a road-rage incident along Interstate 95 in Riviera Beach, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal incident happened at approximately 3 p.m. on I-95 southbound near the Blue Heron Boulevard exit.

The victim, identified as Duvarn N. Fraser, was taken to St. Mary's Hospital with critical injuries and pronounced dead at 9:36 p.m.

FHP said a witness called 911 advising there was a fight on the right shoulder of Interstate 95 north of Blue Heron Boulevard.

The caller advised two brothers, identified as Mario Rene Briceno, 44, of Lake Worth and Jose Rene Briceno Escobar, 49, of West Palm Beach, were fighting with Fraser.

During the course of this fight, Fraser was subsequently stabbed several times.

FHP said when the first trooper arrived, he was able to gain compliance from the two brothers.

Once the backup troopers arrived, the brothers were detained for questioning.

Fraser suffered multiple stab wounds in the fatal incident.

A knife and a firearm was recovered at the scene. The brothers were transported to FHP's headquarters in Lake Worth but later released after being interviewed.

Investigators said a gun was found in a car but was not used. It is unclear which vehicle the weapon was in, but FHP believes the victim was the one who brandished a gun after the accident.

No charges have been filed, but FHP said the investigation is pending.

