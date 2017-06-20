Daniel Day-Lewis says he's retiring from acting

Tiger Woods is receiving help to manage his medications.

The statue will be moved from a city park to a graveyard where Confederate veterans are buried.

Authorities say a man charged with murder in the death of a Muslim teen who was attacked near her mosque became enraged after getting in a fight with one of the girl's friends mosque.

Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Police say a scene in under control after reports of an explosion at a train station in Brussels, Belguim.

NEW YORK (AP) -- Daniel Day-Lewis, one of the most widely respected actors of his generation, says he's retiring from acting.

Day-Lewis's representative, Leslee Dart, said in a statement Tuesday that the 60-year-old performer "will no longer be working as an actor." She added that Day-Lewis is "immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years."

He will not comment further about the decision, she said.

Day-Lewis' retirement will make the upcoming "Phantom Thread" his final film. In the film, due out in December, he plays a fashion designer in 1950s London. The film reteams him with "There Will Be Blood" director Paul Thomas Anderson.

Day-Lewis has won three Oscars and been nominated five times. He won for his performances in "My Left Foot," ''Lincoln" and "There Will Be Blood."