Coffee cup sleeves bringing smiles to people - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Coffee cup sleeves bringing smiles to people

Just before the end of school, students at the Imagine-Chancellor Charter School in Boynton Beach were hard at work.

It had nothing to do with math or social studies, rather figuring out how to make people smile.

In collaboration with the Positivity Project, students designed coffee sleeves to be handed out at area donut shops.

On the sleeves are art and inspirational messages to lift people's spirits.

Jupiter Donuts, is one shop handing them out.

"I think its a wonderful idea, its lifting people’s spirit," said Anthony Webb, a customer.

More than a hundred have been made for the donut shops and throughout the summer they will be passed out, until they run out.

“I put kindness is a gift, love a latte..." Sophia Cohen said.

So far the project is small only reaching a couple donut shops in Boynton Beach, but there plans to generate a lot more smiles next year.

 


 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.