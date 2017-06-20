Coffee cup sleeves bringing smiles to people

Tiger Woods is receiving help to manage his medications.

The statue will be moved from a city park to a graveyard where Confederate veterans are buried.

Confederate statue comes down in Florida

Authorities say a man charged with murder in the death of a Muslim teen who was attacked near her mosque became enraged after getting in a fight with one of the girl's friends mosque.

Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Police say a scene in under control after reports of an explosion at a train station in Brussels, Belguim.

Just before the end of school, students at the Imagine-Chancellor Charter School in Boynton Beach were hard at work.

It had nothing to do with math or social studies, rather figuring out how to make people smile.

In collaboration with the Positivity Project, students designed coffee sleeves to be handed out at area donut shops.

On the sleeves are art and inspirational messages to lift people's spirits.

Jupiter Donuts, is one shop handing them out.

"I think its a wonderful idea, its lifting people’s spirit," said Anthony Webb, a customer.

More than a hundred have been made for the donut shops and throughout the summer they will be passed out, until they run out.

“I put kindness is a gift, love a latte..." Sophia Cohen said.

So far the project is small only reaching a couple donut shops in Boynton Beach, but there plans to generate a lot more smiles next year.



