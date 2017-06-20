I-95 road rage: 1 stabbed in Riviera Beach

-
Police say a scene in under control after reports of an explosion at a train station in Brussels, Belguim.More >>
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. More >>
Authorities say a man charged with murder in the death of a Muslim teen who was attacked near her mosque became enraged after getting in a fight with one of the girl's friends mosque.More >>
The statue will be moved from a city park to a graveyard where Confederate veterans are buried.More >>
Tiger Woods is receiving help to manage his medications. More >>
Story Video: Click here
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- One person was stabbed in a road rage incident on I-95 southbound near the Blue Heron Boulevard exit in Riviera Beach today.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a person was taken to a local trauma center for treatment of stab wounds.
FHP says a gun was found in a car, but was not used.
FHP initially said the incident was a shooting, but later clarified that it was a stabbing.
There is no information on the suspect at this time.
