I-95 road rage: 1 stabbed in Riviera Beach

Tiger Woods is receiving help to manage his medications.

The statue will be moved from a city park to a graveyard where Confederate veterans are buried.

Confederate statue comes down in Florida

Authorities say a man charged with murder in the death of a Muslim teen who was attacked near her mosque became enraged after getting in a fight with one of the girl's friends mosque.

Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Police say a scene in under control after reports of an explosion at a train station in Brussels, Belguim.

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- One person was stabbed in a road rage incident on I-95 southbound near the Blue Heron Boulevard exit in Riviera Beach today.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a person was taken to a local trauma center for treatment of stab wounds.

FHP says a gun was found in a car, but was not used.

FHP initially said the incident was a shooting, but later clarified that it was a stabbing.

There is no information on the suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. More information will be added soon.