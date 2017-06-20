Missing 8-year-old found - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing 8-year-old found

UPDATE: Ariel was found and is safe, the sheriff's office says

 

EARLIER:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is trying to find a missing 8-year-old.

Ariel S. Reyes did not show up at her scheduled bus stop Tuesday afternoon, according to her grandmother.

The child attends Everglades Elementary and the school said she did get on the bus to go home.

Her bus stop is on Forest Hill Blvd., near Grand Fern Ln.

Deputies and the sheriff's office helicopter are searching for Reyes.

If you have any information, please call PBSO at 688-3400 or your local law enforcement agency.

