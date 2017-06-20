Mosquito counts up despite recent spraying

Tiger Woods is receiving help to manage his medications.

The statue will be moved from a city park to a graveyard where Confederate veterans are buried.

Authorities say a man charged with murder in the death of a Muslim teen who was attacked near her mosque became enraged after getting in a fight with one of the girl's friends mosque.

Police say a scene in under control after reports of an explosion at a train station in Brussels, Belguim.

Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. Slight strengthening is possible.

The mosquito problem has reached a new level in Loxahatchee.

“We’re staying indoors for the most time,” said Deborah Morley, who has lived in Loxahatchee for six years. “It’s impossible to be outside for very long. This is the worst it’s ever been.”

Chris Reisinger with Palm Beach County Mosquito Control said mosquito numbers are up across the county.

“I did the trap in Belle Glades this morning and they had about 8,000 mosquitos in it,” Reisinger said. “Typical for out there is about a thousand.”

Heavy rainfall in the beginning of June has made the problem only worse.

“That flooded out all the eggs that were laid on the ground,” Reisinger said.

Officials have already sprayed the northern part of the county, up until Wellington, but it wasn’t as successful as it normally is.

“Usually we’re getting a better knockdown rate,” Reisinger said. “I think the winds were shifting a bit so we didn’t get a spray as widespread as we had hoped.”

Reisinger said the phone at the office is ringing non-stop with complaints.

One of those complaints came from management at Peanut Island. On Tuesday, Reisinger went to the island to check waters for mosquito larva. Campers have been complaining that mosquitos have been relentless.

“At this point we’re backed up 15-hundred complaints from the western communities,” Reisinger said. “So, we’re just putting tick marks next to Loxahatchee, Jupiter Farms, Acreage.”

They’re planning on spraying the northern part of the county again, and then spray the southern part, as soon as the wind stops and weather permits.