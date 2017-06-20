Man stabbed in I-95 road rage dies - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man stabbed in I-95 road rage dies

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. - A 26-year-old man has died after being stabbed multiple times in a road rage incident on I-95 southbound near the Blue Heron Boulevard exit in Riviera Beach Tuesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The victim was taken to a local trauma center where he was listed in critical, but stable condition, FHP said. He later succumbed to his injuries. 

According to FHP, the road rage started with a sideswipe accident around 3 p.m. Both vehicles pulled over to the side of the road and an altercation occurred. 

Two brothers were detained for questioning. They were both traveling in the same vehicle. One of the brothers, had a knife, officials said. 

The injured man was alone in a second vehicle, according to FHP. 

Investigators said a gun was found in a car but was not used. It's unclear which vehicle the weapon was in, but FHP believes the victim was the one who brandished a gun after the accident on I-95.

FHP initially said the incident was a shooting, but later clarified that it was a stabbing.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

