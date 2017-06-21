'World's Largest Swimming Lesson' on Thursday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

'World's Largest Swimming Lesson' on Thursday

An organization is holding what they are calling "The World's Largest Swimming Lesson" event on Thursday. 

This global event will take place at about 600 locations in 20 countries, including multiple locations in South Florida and the Treasure Coast.

Organizers say their goal is to make sure every man, woman and child learns to swim to prevent drowning deaths.

Locations participating in the event include: 

  • City of Palm Beach Gardens Aquatic Complex
  • Small Fish Big Fish Swim School
  • City of Boynton Beach
  • YMCA of the Treasure Coast in Stuart
  • Sailfish Splash Waterpark in Stuart
  • Ravenswood Pool in Port St. Lucie
  • Lincoln Park Pool in Fort Pierce
  • Lakewood Park Pool in St. Lucie County

Click here for a full list of locations.

