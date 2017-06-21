12-Year-old boy shot in suburban West Palm Beach

Tiger Woods is receiving help to manage his medications.

The statue will be moved from a city park to a graveyard where Confederate veterans are buried.

Confederate statue comes down in Florida

Authorities say a man charged with murder in the death of a Muslim teen who was attacked near her mosque became enraged after getting in a fight with one of the girl's friends mosque.

Prosecutors say they're treating the incident as a terror attack.

Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.

The impacts of Tropical Storm Cindy will be felt inland on Thursday. (Source: NHC)

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a 12-year-old boy suffered injuries that were not life threatening in a shooting early Wednesday morning at a suburban West Palm Beach apartment complex.

PBSO Cpl. Eric Davis said the department received several calls of multiple shots being fired at 5089 Breckenridge Place at about 2:15 a.m.

The apartments are near the intersection of Okeechobee Boulevard and Haverhill Road.

When deputies arrived, they were advised that four apartments had been fired into.

In one of the apartments, a 12-year-old boy was hit by one of the bullets and taken to the hospital.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are at scene.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for more details.