12-Year-old boy shot in suburban West Palm Beach

The impacts of Tropical Storm Cindy will be felt inland on Thursday. (Source: NHC)
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.
Prosecutors say they're treating the incident as a terror attack.
Authorities say a man charged with murder in the death of a Muslim teen who was attacked near her mosque became enraged after getting in a fight with one of the girl's friends mosque.
The statue will be moved from a city park to a graveyard where Confederate veterans are buried.
Tiger Woods is receiving help to manage his medications.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a 12-year-old boy suffered injuries that were not life threatening in a shooting early Wednesday morning at a suburban West Palm Beach apartment complex.
PBSO Cpl. Eric Davis said the department received several calls of multiple shots being fired at 5089 Breckenridge Place at about 2:15 a.m.
The apartments are near the intersection of Okeechobee Boulevard and Haverhill Road.
When deputies arrived, they were advised that four apartments had been fired into.
In one of the apartments, a 12-year-old boy was hit by one of the bullets and taken to the hospital.
Detectives and crime scene investigators are at scene.
