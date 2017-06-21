12-Year-old boy shot in suburban West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

12-Year-old boy shot in suburban West Palm Beach

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a 12-year-old boy suffered injuries that were not life threatening in a shooting early Wednesday morning at a suburban West Palm Beach apartment complex. 

PBSO Cpl. Eric Davis said the department received several calls of multiple shots being fired at 5089 Breckenridge Place at about 2:15 a.m.

The apartments are near the intersection of Okeechobee Boulevard and Haverhill Road.

When deputies arrived, they were advised that four apartments had been fired into.

In one of the apartments, a 12-year-old boy was hit by one of the bullets and taken to the hospital.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are at scene.

