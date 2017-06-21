VIDEO: Burglar's pants fall down, takes a tumble - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

VIDEO: Burglar's pants fall down, takes a tumble

Story Video: Click here

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who is definitely not the smoothest criminal.

A burglary on June 18 was caught on camera and shows two men breaking into an unlocked car.

The men stole some change, a phone charger and a stethoscope.

 

After another car drives by, the men make a run for it.

However, during their escape to their vehicle, one of the burglar's pants falls down, causing him to fall head first into the car. 

Police have not identified the burglars.

Call PBSO at (561) 688-3000 if you can help in the case or Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. 

