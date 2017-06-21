VIDEO: Burglar's pants fall down, takes a tumble

Tiger Woods is receiving help to manage his medications.

Tiger Woods is receiving help to manage his medications.

The statue will be moved from a city park to a graveyard where Confederate veterans are buried.

The statue will be moved from a city park to a graveyard where Confederate veterans are buried.

Confederate statue comes down in Florida

Confederate statue comes down in Florida

Authorities say a man charged with murder in the death of a Muslim teen who was attacked near her mosque became enraged after getting in a fight with one of the girl's friends mosque.

Authorities say a man charged with murder in the death of a Muslim teen who was attacked near her mosque became enraged after getting in a fight with one of the girl's friends mosque.

Prosecutors say they're treating the incident as a terror attack.

Prosecutors say they're treating the incident as a terror attack.

Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.

Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.

The impacts of Tropical Storm Cindy will be felt inland on Thursday. (Source: NHC)

The impacts of Tropical Storm Cindy will be felt inland on Thursday. (Source: NHC)

Story Video: Click here

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who is definitely not the smoothest criminal.

A burglary on June 18 was caught on camera and shows two men breaking into an unlocked car.

The men stole some change, a phone charger and a stethoscope.

After another car drives by, the men make a run for it.

However, during their escape to their vehicle, one of the burglar's pants falls down, causing him to fall head first into the car.

Police have not identified the burglars.

Call PBSO at (561) 688-3000 if you can help in the case or Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.