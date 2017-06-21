Staples mesh chairs recalled for fall hazard - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Staples mesh chairs recalled for fall hazard

Story Video: Click here

Staples has recalled 124,000 mesh chairs because of a fall hazard resulting in injuries.

The recall involves Staples and Quill Hazen Mesh Task chairs, which has a five-wheel base, black fabric seat cushion and black mesh seat back.

RELATED: More recall news

The chairs have SKU number1058246 and item number 26680 printed on a white label on the underside of the seat cushion.

 

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact Staples to receive a free replacement base and instructions for replacing the original base.

Staples has received 20 reports of the legs breaking on the chairs, including three reports of injuries resulting in minor cuts and bruises.

The chairs were sold at Staples’ stores nationwide and online at staples.com, staplesadvantage.com, and quill.com from October 2014 through April 2017 for between $100 and $180. 

Consumers can call Staples toll-free at 866-755-1321 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or register online at www.seatingrecall123.com.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.