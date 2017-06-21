Staples mesh chairs recalled for fall hazard

-
The impacts of Tropical Storm Cindy will be felt inland on Thursday. (Source: NHC)
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph. More >>
Prosecutors say they're treating the incident as a terror attack. More >>
Authorities say a man charged with murder in the death of a Muslim teen who was attacked near her mosque became enraged after getting in a fight with one of the girl's friends mosque.More >>
The statue will be moved from a city park to a graveyard where Confederate veterans are buried.More >>
Tiger Woods is receiving help to manage his medications. More >>
Story Video: Click here
Staples has recalled 124,000 mesh chairs because of a fall hazard resulting in injuries.
The recall involves Staples and Quill Hazen Mesh Task chairs, which has a five-wheel base, black fabric seat cushion and black mesh seat back.
The chairs have SKU number1058246 and item number 26680 printed on a white label on the underside of the seat cushion.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact Staples to receive a free replacement base and instructions for replacing the original base.
Staples has received 20 reports of the legs breaking on the chairs, including three reports of injuries resulting in minor cuts and bruises.
The chairs were sold at Staples’ stores nationwide and online at staples.com, staplesadvantage.com, and quill.com from October 2014 through April 2017 for between $100 and $180.
Consumers can call Staples toll-free at 866-755-1321 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or register online at www.seatingrecall123.com.Scripps Only Content 2017