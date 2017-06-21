Florida Amber Alert issued for missing 4-year-old girl - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Florida Amber Alert issued for missing 4-year-old girl

picture by FDLE picture by FDLE

MILTON, Fla. - A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old girl missing in the Panhandle.

The child, Alanda McCoy, was last seen in the area of the 6000 block of Berry Hill Road in the town of Milton, which is near Pensacola.

She was last seen wearing a yellow spaghetti strapped tank top, a light colored skirt and blue flip flops.

The child may be in the company of William Kavchak, who goes by Billy.

They may be traveling in a 2007, green Mercury Montego, Florida tag number Y53UNW. The vehicle may look light blue in color. There is a dent on the right front passenger bumper. The tail lights have plastic covers with silver lines on them.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Alanda, please contact FDLE or the Milton Police Department at 1-850-983-5420 or 911.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.