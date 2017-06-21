Florida Amber Alert issued for missing 4-year-old girl

Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.

The impacts of Tropical Storm Cindy will be felt inland on Thursday. (Source: NHC)

Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.

GBI agents said Stephen Beck admitted he called 911 and shot officer Hancock because he wanted the police to shoot him and he wanted to die.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans.

These beans are among five being recalled (Source: Southeastern Grocers)

MILTON, Fla. - A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old girl missing in the Panhandle.

The child, Alanda McCoy, was last seen in the area of the 6000 block of Berry Hill Road in the town of Milton, which is near Pensacola.

She was last seen wearing a yellow spaghetti strapped tank top, a light colored skirt and blue flip flops.

The child may be in the company of William Kavchak, who goes by Billy.

They may be traveling in a 2007, green Mercury Montego, Florida tag number Y53UNW. The vehicle may look light blue in color. There is a dent on the right front passenger bumper. The tail lights have plastic covers with silver lines on them.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Alanda, please contact FDLE or the Milton Police Department at 1-850-983-5420 or 911.

