'Downton Abbey' movie production to start in '18

Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.

The impacts of Tropical Storm Cindy will be felt inland on Thursday. (Source: NHC)

Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.

GBI agents said Stephen Beck admitted he called 911 and shot officer Hancock because he wanted the police to shoot him and he wanted to die.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans.

These beans are among five being recalled (Source: Southeastern Grocers)

SINGAPORE (AP) -- An NBCUniversal executive says a "Downton Abbey" film is in the works, with production likely to begin in 2018.

Michael Edelstein, president at NBCUniversal International Studios, said the movie has been in process for some time.

"We are working on getting the script right," Edelstein said Wednesday. "And then we've got to figure out how to get the 20 casts together."

Edelstein was speaking on the sidelines of "Downton Abbey: The Exhibition," which had its world premiere in Singapore last week. It features costumes, locations and never-before seen footage from the popular TV series.

"Downton Abbey," which concluded in 2015, portrays the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants amid the backdrop of historical events as the sinking of the Titanic and World War I.