New Lake Worth ordinance restricts panhandlers - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

New Lake Worth ordinance restricts panhandlers

Story Video: Click here

Drivers may start to see less people asking for money on the side of some major roads in Lake Worth.

City leaders passed an ordinance Tuesday night regarding panhandlers in an effort to keep everyone safe.

The city will now prohibit people from soliciting money or trying to sell items to drivers at several major intersections.

Panhandling will now be illegal along the on and off ramps to Interstate 95 at 6th Avenue South and 10th Avenue North.

The new rule also applies to 6th Avenue South and Dixie Highway, 10th Avenue North and Dixie Highway and Lake Worth Road at the CSX Railway.

The ordinance does not apply if someone is just holding a sign and does not step into the roadway.

Any violation will result in a misdemeanor and a fine of up to $500 and/or a maximum of 60 days in jail.

The $500 penalty is similar to one in place in unincorporated Palm Beach County. Commissioners passed a county ordinance in 2015 making panhandling illegal on county and state roads.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.