Boris Becker declared bankrupt by British court

Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.

Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.

The impacts of Tropical Storm Cindy will be felt inland on Thursday. (Source: NHC)

The impacts of Tropical Storm Cindy will be felt inland on Thursday. (Source: NHC)

Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.

Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.

GBI agents said Stephen Beck admitted he called 911 and shot officer Hancock because he wanted the police to shoot him and he wanted to die.

GBI agents said Stephen Beck admitted he called 911 and shot officer Hancock because he wanted the police to shoot him and he wanted to die.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans.

These beans are among five being recalled (Source: Southeastern Grocers)

These beans are among five being recalled (Source: Southeastern Grocers)

LONDON (AP) -- Boris Becker has been declared bankrupt by a British court after he failed to pay a long-standing debt.

A lawyer for the six-time Grand Slam champion pleaded with a Bankruptcy Court registrar in London for a last chance to pay a debt that Becker has owed private bankers Arbuthnot Latham & Co. since 2015.

The registrar, Christine Derrett, said there was a lack of credible evidence that his debt would be paid soon. She refused to adjourn the case for a further 28 days and announced a bankruptcy order.

The 49-year-old Becker, who was born in Germany and lives in London, recently coached Novak Djokovic and has been a TV commentator.