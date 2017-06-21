Russia regrets new US sanctions - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Russia regrets new US sanctions

MOSCOW (AP) -- The Kremlin has voiced regret about the new U.S. sanctions against Russia and warned of possible retaliation.

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that the U.S. move wasn't constructive, adding that "various options are being considered on expert level."

The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it has imposed sanctions on 38 Russian individuals and firms over Russian activities in Ukraine. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the penalties are designed to "maintain pressure on Russia to work toward a diplomatic solution."

Russia-U.S. relations have remained tense even as the White House considers scheduling President Donald Trump's meeting with Putin on the sidelines of next month's Group of 20 meeting.

Peskov reaffirmed the possibility of such a meeting, but said that no preparations had been made yet.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.