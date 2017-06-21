Trial date set for charged fake teen doctor

Prosecutors say they're treating the incident as a terror attack.

Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.

The impacts of Tropical Storm Cindy will be felt inland on Thursday. (Source: NHC)

Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.

GBI agents said Stephen Beck admitted he called 911 and shot officer Hancock because he wanted the police to shoot him and he wanted to die.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans.

These beans are among five being recalled (Source: Southeastern Grocers)

A Palm Beach County judge set a trial date for a man accused of practicing medicine without a license.

Malachi Love-Robinson, 20, will have his first case heard before a Palm Beach County judge on Nov. 6.

The judge set the trial date Wednesday morning, which involves accusations he stole checks and defrauded an 86-year-old woman.

Love-Robinson is still being held in Virginia after he was sentenced to jail in May after he pleaded guilty that he lied in an effort to obtain credit while trying to purchase a Jaguar.

The assistant state attorney said he expects Love-Robinson to return to Palm Beach County from Virginia in August.

The trial date could change based on when Love-Robinson, who was 18-years-old at the time of his arrest, returns to Palm Beach County.

The other cases involving him are expected to go to trial shortly after the first case is held, according to the judge.

Love-Robinson has a newly-appointed defense attorney who has not yet been in contact with him in Virginia.

The 86-year-old woman claimed Love-Robinson stole thousands of dollars from her during a series of visits to her home.