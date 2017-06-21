Man suspected of sex trafficking in Martin Co.

A man suspected of trying to lure girls into a life of sex and prostitution is under arrest, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
Christopher Alexander Koeper, 30, combed bars and used social media to find prospects, the sheriff's office said.
On Tuesday, deputies said that when Koeper tried to recruit who he thought was a 16-year-old girl, he ended up in handcuffs. A detective working undercover was pretending to be the teenager.
When Koeper went to meet the girl, a team of investigators took him into custody, the sheriff's office said.
Koeper faces a charge that carries a life sentence.
Detectives would like to hear from anyone Koeper may have approached in a bar, restaurant or on social media. They are urged to contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (772) 220-7060. You can remain anonymous.
Martin County Sheriff's Detectives arrest sex trafficking suspect who solicited victim recruits at local bars and through social media. pic.twitter.com/JjwPawNmn8