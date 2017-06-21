Woman arrested for letting 12-year-old drive car

Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.

Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.

The impacts of Tropical Storm Cindy will be felt inland on Thursday. (Source: NHC)

The impacts of Tropical Storm Cindy will be felt inland on Thursday. (Source: NHC)

Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.

Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.

GBI agents said Stephen Beck admitted he called 911 and shot officer Hancock because he wanted the police to shoot him and he wanted to die.

GBI agents said Stephen Beck admitted he called 911 and shot officer Hancock because he wanted the police to shoot him and he wanted to die.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans.

These beans are among five being recalled (Source: Southeastern Grocers)

These beans are among five being recalled (Source: Southeastern Grocers)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Police have charged a 20-year-old woman for allowing a 12-year-old girl to drive a car.

On Tuesday, Port St. Lucie police responded to the intersection of NE Airoso Boulevard and SE St. James Drive for reports of a crash involving multiple cars.

Police say the first car was driven by a 12-year-old girl. According to the arrest report, 20-year-old Brittney Ashley Powell was in the passenger seat and a 7-year-old girl and 11-year-old girl were in the back seat.

Police say the girl attempted to turn onto SE St. James Drive and crashed into another car. That impact caused the second car to crash into another car that was at the intersection.

All four occupants of the first car were taken to the hospital, as were the female driver of the second car and her two children. The driver of the third car was uninjured. All injuries are considered non-life threatening.

During the investigation, police say they learned that Powell told the 12-year-old girl to drive the car from a house in Port St. Lucie to a Circle K gas station in the 200 block of Airoso Blvd.

After stopping at Circle K for beverages, Powell had the 12-year-old drive back, which ended in a collision

Powell was cited with a misdemeanor criminal traffic citation for allowing the girl to drive. Powell was also cited because neither she nor the girl were wearing seat belts.

Police are continuing the investigation and will confer with the State Attorney's Office for possible additional charges stemming from this incident.