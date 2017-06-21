Goodwill returns $97K mistakenly donated

Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.

The impacts of Tropical Storm Cindy will be felt inland on Thursday. (Source: NHC)

Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.

GBI agents said Stephen Beck admitted he called 911 and shot officer Hancock because he wanted the police to shoot him and he wanted to die.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans.

These beans are among five being recalled (Source: Southeastern Grocers)

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (AP) -- A couple has gotten back nearly $100,000 they mistakenly donated to Goodwill Industries in Ohio.

The (Zanesville) Times Recorder reports two Goodwill employees in Zanesville initially thought it was play money or counterfeit cash after finding $97,000 in hundred dollar bills in a duffel bag inside a box of clothes last week.

The duffel bag also contained legal documents and the last will and testament for Dan and Lynette Leckrone of Lewisville, about 115 miles (185 kilometers) west of Columbus.

After numerous messages from Goodwill went unreturned, the couple finally retrieved the money from the Zanesville Police Department, where Goodwill had taken it for safekeeping.

Dan Leckrone says he withdrew the cash the couple had saved for a new home to deposit in another bank.

