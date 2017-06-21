Flu vaccine was ineffective for people 65+

Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.

The impacts of Tropical Storm Cindy will be felt inland on Thursday. (Source: NHC)

Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.

GBI agents said Stephen Beck admitted he called 911 and shot officer Hancock because he wanted the police to shoot him and he wanted to die.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans.

These beans are among five being recalled (Source: Southeastern Grocers)

NEW YORK (AP) -- The flu vaccine was ineffective in protecting older Americans last winter against the illness, even though the vaccine was well-matched to the flu bugs going around.

U.S. health officials on Wednesday released new vaccine data. They showed the vaccine did a so-so job overall- it was about 42 percent effective in preventing illness severe enough to send a patient to a doctor's office.

But it did a poor job protecting some age groups. That includes people 65 and older - the group that's hardest hit by flu, suffering the most deaths and hospitalizations.

The data were presented at a medical meeting in Atlanta. Annual flu shots are recommended for virtually all Americans age 6 months or older.