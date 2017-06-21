Flu vaccine was ineffective for people 65+ - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Flu vaccine was ineffective for people 65+

NEW YORK (AP) -- The flu vaccine was ineffective in protecting older Americans last winter against the illness, even though the vaccine was well-matched to the flu bugs going around.

U.S. health officials on Wednesday released new vaccine data. They showed the vaccine did a so-so job overall- it was about 42 percent effective in preventing illness severe enough to send a patient to a doctor's office.

But it did a poor job protecting some age groups. That includes people 65 and older - the group that's hardest hit by flu, suffering the most deaths and hospitalizations.

The data were presented at a medical meeting in Atlanta. Annual flu shots are recommended for virtually all Americans age 6 months or older.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.