Man hurt after being hit by 2 trains in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- Authorities say a man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was hit by two trains in Portland, Oregon.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Portland Police Sgt. Chris Burley says the man was hit late Tuesday by an eastbound Union Pacific freight train and then hit by a westbound Amtrak train.

Burley says the man was taken to a hospital.

Authorities believe the man was trying to cross two sets of railroad tracks.

Burley says Union Pacific and Amtrak are investigating the crash.

