UN: World population will reach 9.8B in 2050

Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.

GBI agents said Stephen Beck admitted he called 911 and shot officer Hancock because he wanted the police to shoot him and he wanted to die.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans.

These beans are among five being recalled (Source: Southeastern Grocers)

Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.

What's coming and going on Netflix in July

Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.

Official: FBI looking at terrorism in Flint airport stabbing

UNITED NATIONS (AP) -- A new U.N. report forecasts that the current world population of 7.6 billion will reach 9.8 billion in 2050 and 11.2 billion in 2100.

The report by the Department of Economic and Social Affairs' Population Division released Wednesday said roughly 83 million people are being added to the world's population every year.

According to new U.N. projections, India's population is expected to surpass that of China by about 2024. India now has 1.3 billion people and China 1.4 billion.

The U.N. said that among the 10 largest countries, Nigeria is growing the fastest.

Nigeria is currently the world's 7th most populous nation but it's projected to surpass the United States and become the third largest country in the world shortly before 2050.