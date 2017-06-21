Kenya to provide sanitary pads for school girls

Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.

GBI agents said Stephen Beck admitted he called 911 and shot officer Hancock because he wanted the police to shoot him and he wanted to die.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans.

These beans are among five being recalled (Source: Southeastern Grocers)

Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.

What's coming and going on Netflix in July

Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.

Official: FBI looking at terrorism in Flint airport stabbing

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) -- Kenya's government says it will supply sanitary pads to teenage girls enrolled in public schools.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday signed the act into law. Child rights groups say many girls in the East African nation skip at least four days a month because they cannot afford sanitary pads and want to avoid embarrassment.

Nearly half of Kenyans live below the poverty line, earning less than $2 a day. Kenya more than a decade ago repealed the tax on sanitary pads and tampons, earning international praise.

Rights groups say skipping classes places girls at a disadvantage compared to their male counterparts. The groups have estimated that more than one million girls across Kenya would benefit from the provision of sanitary pads.

The issue is a widespread one in sub-Saharan Africa.