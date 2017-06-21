Man suspected of human trafficking in Martin Co.

Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.

GBI agents said Stephen Beck admitted he called 911 and shot officer Hancock because he wanted the police to shoot him and he wanted to die.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans.

These beans are among five being recalled (Source: Southeastern Grocers)

Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.

Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.

Official: FBI looking at terrorism in Flint airport stabbing

A man suspected of trying to lure girls into a life of sex and prostitution is under arrest, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Christopher Alexander Koeper, 30, of Port St. Lucie, combed bars and used social media to find prospects, the sheriff's office said.

On Tuesday, deputies said that when Koeper tried to recruit who he thought was a 16-year-old girl, he ended up in handcuffs. A detective working undercover was pretending to be the teenager.

When Koeper went to meet the girl, a team of investigators took him into custody, the sheriff's office said.

Koeper is accused of human trafficking.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone Koeper may have approached in a bar, restaurant or on social media. They are urged to contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (772) 220-7060. You can remain anonymous.