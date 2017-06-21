Divers safe after being separated from boat - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Divers safe after being separated from boat

Six divers are safe after the Coast Guard says they went missing earlier Wednesday afternoon east of the JInletr inlet.

Sea Tow located the divers who were on The Emerald Charters diving boat, according to Sea Tow.

Coast Guard crews from the Lake Worth Inlet station, a Coast Guard Helicopter from Miami, and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Marine units searched for the divers 3 miles east of the inlet.

The Coast Guard says none of the divers was injured.

It's not clear who reported the divers missing or how they became separated from the diving boat.

They were then brought back to land.  

