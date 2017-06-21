Murder suspect interview released - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Murder suspect interview released

New developments in the murder of a young Okeechobee mother of four. NewsChannel 5 obtained sworn statements from the man accused of killing 25-year-old Amanda Suarez last year.

Tonight, we see when Okeechobee County investigators brought Christopher Shows in for questioning.

The video gives insight into the moments detectives say led to Show's confession.

In the video, obtained exclusively by NewsChannel 5, you can see 21-year-old Christopher Shows tell detectives he was not at Amanda Suarez's home on December 7, the day she was killed.

Minutes later, investigators catch Shows in a lie.

“I can tell you haven't been real honest with me on a lot things,” said a detective in the video. “We follow every lead, talk to everyone.”

Detectives confronted Shows with the crucial piece of evidence: a picture of him on Amanda's cell phone around the time she was murdered.

“You see where it is?” said a detective. “That's you inside her house within a half hour of her being killed, You understand this is why we're here? This is your chance to tell me what you have to say. This is your chance to tell me there's remorse in your heart.”

Just as Shows gets ready to confess, that portion is cut from the video.

According to the arrest report, Shows did confess to investigators that he killed Amanda.

Shows also told investigators he's become angry over the years because of his family. He faces pre-mediated first degree murder.

It will be at least a year before the case goes to trial.

