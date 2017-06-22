Hoverboard sparks Riviera Beach house fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Hoverboard sparks Riviera Beach house fire

A Riviera Beach family was displaced from their home overnight after they said a hoverboard sparked a fire.

Resident Cheryl Wade said it the hoverboard was charging in a bedroom for about 10 minutes before it started to smoke and caught fire.

Wade says if she had not closed the door to the bedroom, it would have spread throughout the house.

Now, she is warning parents not buy hoverboards.

Wade said she heard previous warnings about the toy, but never thought it would happen to them. 

The device is blamed for causing deadly fires and a massive recall was issued last year.

Wade said she didn’t know the brand of the hoverboard but says this will be the last time she buys any of them.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.