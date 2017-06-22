Driver in officer's deadly crash in court today

Story Video: Click here

The woman accused of killing a Delray Beach police officer and injuring a fellow officer in a drunk and drugged car crash in the keys is due in court Thursday.



Lacy Morris allegedly turned in front of a scooter Officer Christine Braswell was driving, with fellow Officer Bernenda Marc riding on the back, in April.



Braswell was killed and Marc was injured.



Thursday at 10:30 a.m., Lacy Morris and her attorney will ask a judge to reduce her $170,000 bond.



At the same time, the State Attorney's Office will ask to take a swab of DNA from Morris.



They need it, they argue, to compare it to DNA found on a half-smoked marijuana cigarette in the car Morris was driving. The 31-year-old Morris had a passenger in the car with her.



Blood tests show Morris had marijuana and cocaine in her system. Her blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit at .17.



Blood tests on 40-year-old Christine Braswell revealed she was sober.



Braswell died in the crash in the early morning hours of April 8. Marc suffered significant injuries.

Morris faces a host of charges… including DUI manslaughter.



The judge hearing this case has a reputation of being straightforward and meticulous.



We will stream the proceedings live on our WPTV.com, the WPTV mobile app and WPTV's Facebook page when it begins around 10:30 a.m.