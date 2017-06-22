Delray PD arrest man labeled 'menace to society' - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Delray PD arrest man labeled 'menace to society'

Story Video: Click here

Police call him a “menace” and prosecutors called him a “danger.” Meanwhile, Oscar Rowell continues to cycle in and out of jail.

Facing a judge is something the 59-year-old has grown accustomed to.

“Officers are familiar with him, the judges are familiar with him,” explained Dani Moschella, with the Delray Beach Police Department.

Rowell’s arrest Tuesday was at least his 19th. Delray Beach police said he exposed himself to minors at the beach.

“Everyone does anything within the limits of the law to protect society from a person like that,” Moschella explained. A Delray Beach detective attended Rowell’s bond hearing Wednesday morning to recommend the judge set his bond high.

Arrest reports paint a picture of a man suspected of targeting women in burglaries and includes a sexual battery that landed him in prison.

“We have had numerous contacts with him, we've arrested him many times over the years. We believe he is a menace to society,” Moschella said.

But the person who answered the door at Rowell’s listed address painted a different picture. One of a man who needs help, but gets harassed instead.

Many of his latest arrests are for misdemeanors like trespassing and having alcohol in public.

A spokesman for the State Attorney’s Office said it dropped burglary charges against Rowell earlier this year because there wasn’t enough evidence. The spokesperson added when someone is free, the justice system can't force them to get counseling or arrest them for a crime they may commit in the future.

“If he's out on the streets, all we can do is watch him and wait for him to re-offend,” Moschella pointed out.

For now, Rowell will remain in jail. A judge set his bond on a lewd and lascivious exhibition charge at $75,000.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.