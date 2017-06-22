Delray PD arrest man labeled 'menace to society'

Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.

GBI agents said Stephen Beck admitted he called 911 and shot officer Hancock because he wanted the police to shoot him and he wanted to die.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans.

These beans are among five being recalled (Source: Southeastern Grocers)

Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.

What's coming and going on Netflix in July

Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.

Police call him a “menace” and prosecutors called him a “danger.” Meanwhile, Oscar Rowell continues to cycle in and out of jail.

Facing a judge is something the 59-year-old has grown accustomed to.

“Officers are familiar with him, the judges are familiar with him,” explained Dani Moschella, with the Delray Beach Police Department.

Rowell’s arrest Tuesday was at least his 19th. Delray Beach police said he exposed himself to minors at the beach.

“Everyone does anything within the limits of the law to protect society from a person like that,” Moschella explained. A Delray Beach detective attended Rowell’s bond hearing Wednesday morning to recommend the judge set his bond high.

Arrest reports paint a picture of a man suspected of targeting women in burglaries and includes a sexual battery that landed him in prison.

“We have had numerous contacts with him, we've arrested him many times over the years. We believe he is a menace to society,” Moschella said.

But the person who answered the door at Rowell’s listed address painted a different picture. One of a man who needs help, but gets harassed instead.

Many of his latest arrests are for misdemeanors like trespassing and having alcohol in public.

A spokesman for the State Attorney’s Office said it dropped burglary charges against Rowell earlier this year because there wasn’t enough evidence. The spokesperson added when someone is free, the justice system can't force them to get counseling or arrest them for a crime they may commit in the future.

“If he's out on the streets, all we can do is watch him and wait for him to re-offend,” Moschella pointed out.

For now, Rowell will remain in jail. A judge set his bond on a lewd and lascivious exhibition charge at $75,000.