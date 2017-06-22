Hummus flavor sold at Walmart, Target recalled - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Hummus flavor sold at Walmart, Target recalled

The FDA said Monday that some hummus brands sold at Walmart and Target have been recalled because of the potential that it may contaminated with listeria.

Supplier House of Thaller voluntarily recalling selected 10-ounce packages of hummus with Pine Nut Topping.

These products were distributed nationwide through various U.S. grocery retailers from April 18, 2017 to June 13, 2017, and in Canada on April 20, 2017.

 

The products come in 10-ounce, clear, round plastic cups with a clear or colored plastic lid:

  • Fresh Foods Market Artisan Hummus, Pine Nuts – clear lid edge
  • Lantana White Bean Hummus with Pine Nut & Herb Topping – white or beige striped lid edge, sold at Target
  • Marketside Classic Hummus with Pine Nuts – solid black lid edge, sold at Walmart

Customers who have purchased any of the products described above should not consume them and contact House of Thaller Customer Service Center, Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST at 855-215-5142.

