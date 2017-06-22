Hummus flavor sold at Walmart, Target recalled

Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.

GBI agents said Stephen Beck admitted he called 911 and shot officer Hancock because he wanted the police to shoot him and he wanted to die.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans.

These beans are among five being recalled (Source: Southeastern Grocers)

Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.

What's coming and going on Netflix in July

Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.

Canadian charged in US airport attack investigated as terror

The FDA said Monday that some hummus brands sold at Walmart and Target have been recalled because of the potential that it may contaminated with listeria.

Supplier House of Thaller voluntarily recalling selected 10-ounce packages of hummus with Pine Nut Topping.

These products were distributed nationwide through various U.S. grocery retailers from April 18, 2017 to June 13, 2017, and in Canada on April 20, 2017.

The products come in 10-ounce, clear, round plastic cups with a clear or colored plastic lid:

Fresh Foods Market Artisan Hummus, Pine Nuts – clear lid edge

Lantana White Bean Hummus with Pine Nut & Herb Topping – white or beige striped lid edge, sold at Target

Marketside Classic Hummus with Pine Nuts – solid black lid edge, sold at Walmart

Customers who have purchased any of the products described above should not consume them and contact House of Thaller Customer Service Center, Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST at 855-215-5142.

