82-Year-old man missing in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police said Thursday morning an 82-year-old man from Riviera Beach is missing.

According to a police, Tommie Lee Turner was last seen at 1 a.m. near the 5100 block of 45th St.

Turner, who suffers from dementia, was last seen wearing a red and black flannel shirt, dark dress pants, a dark hat and dress shoes.

 

Anyone with information on Turner's whereabouts is urged to contact West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900.

   

