Pet of the Week Abuelo

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Abuelo. He's a 8-year-old Siamese who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Abuelo:

Hi I’m Abuelo, or Grandfather if you like. That’s what my name means in Spanish. I’m not really an old man yet, I’m more of a middle aged guy. So maybe I got my name because I’m so wise? Yeah, that sounds good - we’ll go with that! But really, pet me, love me and let me sit in your lap and you can call me anything you want. In fact, just call me yours – that’s all I really want. Come for a visit and see for yourself what a friendly fella I am. I won’t hesitate to immediately jump into your lap and say hello. And I literally will say hello, I’m a chatty guy who loves to strike up a good conversation. What can I say, it’s the Siamese in me. So how about it, you and me living happily ever after? Sound good to you? It sounds great to me!

Oh yeah, by the way, I'm a Fospice pet. Adopt me and all my routine medical care, food, medication and other supplies with be provided by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, free of charge. Meet with an Adoption Coordinator to learn more.

