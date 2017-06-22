Girl rescued from ISIS gunfire

GBI agents said Stephen Beck admitted he called 911 and shot officer Hancock because he wanted the police to shoot him and he wanted to die.

GBI agents said Stephen Beck admitted he called 911 and shot officer Hancock because he wanted the police to shoot him and he wanted to die.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans.

These beans are among five being recalled (Source: Southeastern Grocers)

These beans are among five being recalled (Source: Southeastern Grocers)

Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.

Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.

What's coming and going on Netflix in July

What's coming and going on Netflix in July

Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.

Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.

An Amber Alert for a 4-year-old girl in southwest Virginia has been canceled after the girl was found safe.

An Amber Alert for a 4-year-old girl in southwest Virginia has been canceled after the girl was found safe.

Story Video: Click here

WARNING: Video contains graphic images that some might find upsetting.

(NBC NEWSCHANNEL) A former U.S. Special Forces soldier has been captured on video braving ISIS gunfire as he saved a young girl from the front line.

Aid worker David Eubank was in the war-torn northern Iraqi city of Mosul when he spotted the stranded girl moving among the bodies of civilians who had been shot by a sniper.

Wearing a helmet and a ballistic vest, Eubank is seen on the video running to save the girl as members of his armed aid group provide cover.

Allied forces, made up of Iraqi and American forces, are laying siege to Mosul as they try and fend off the remaining ISIS militants in the city,