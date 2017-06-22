Girl rescued from ISIS gunfire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Girl rescued from ISIS gunfire

WARNING: Video contains graphic images that some might find upsetting.

(NBC NEWSCHANNEL)  A former U.S. Special Forces soldier has been captured on video braving ISIS gunfire as he saved a young girl from the front line.

Aid worker David Eubank was in the war-torn northern Iraqi city of Mosul when he spotted the stranded girl moving among the bodies of civilians who had been shot by a sniper.

Wearing a helmet and a ballistic vest, Eubank is seen on the video running to save the girl as members of his armed aid group provide cover.

Allied forces, made up of Iraqi and American forces, are laying siege to Mosul as they try and fend off the remaining ISIS militants in the city,

