Man accused of soliciting child over internet - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man accused of soliciting child over internet

SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A Palm Beach County man is facing serious charges after communicating with a 12-year-old boy over the internet, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The alleged victim, who lives out of state, said he had a sexually explicit conversation with 67-year-old Albert Allen Mozek in April in which Mozek sent him three pornographic images, the police report stated.

After receiving a tip about the conversation, the South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children task force began an investigation.

Two detectives tracked an IP address which they said led to Mozek.

During an interview, Mozek admitted sending pornographic images but said, "I didn't realize it was a little kid," according to the affidavit.

Detectives said he also admitted he chatted with the alleged victim because he must of "had a few beers."

Mozek also didn't deny he wanted to travel to meet the minor for sex but said he was joking, the affidavit said.

Detectives arrested Mozek and charged him with solicitation of a minor, transmission of materials harmful to a minor and misuse of a two-way communication device.

He's being held without bond.

