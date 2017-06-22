Man accused of soliciting child over internet

GBI agents said Stephen Beck admitted he called 911 and shot officer Hancock because he wanted the police to shoot him and he wanted to die.

GBI agents said Stephen Beck admitted he called 911 and shot officer Hancock because he wanted the police to shoot him and he wanted to die.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans.

These beans are among five being recalled (Source: Southeastern Grocers)

These beans are among five being recalled (Source: Southeastern Grocers)

Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.

Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.

What's coming and going on Netflix in July

What's coming and going on Netflix in July

Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.

Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.

Canadian charged in US airport attack investigated as terror

Canadian charged in US airport attack investigated as terror

An Amber Alert for a 4-year-old girl in southwest Virginia has been canceled after the girl was found safe.

An Amber Alert for a 4-year-old girl in southwest Virginia has been canceled after the girl was found safe.

SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A Palm Beach County man is facing serious charges after communicating with a 12-year-old boy over the internet, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The alleged victim, who lives out of state, said he had a sexually explicit conversation with 67-year-old Albert Allen Mozek in April in which Mozek sent him three pornographic images, the police report stated.

After receiving a tip about the conversation, the South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children task force began an investigation.

Two detectives tracked an IP address which they said led to Mozek.

During an interview, Mozek admitted sending pornographic images but said, "I didn't realize it was a little kid," according to the affidavit.

Detectives said he also admitted he chatted with the alleged victim because he must of "had a few beers."

Mozek also didn't deny he wanted to travel to meet the minor for sex but said he was joking, the affidavit said.

Detectives arrested Mozek and charged him with solicitation of a minor, transmission of materials harmful to a minor and misuse of a two-way communication device.

He's being held without bond.

Scripps Only Content 2017