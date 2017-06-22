Nursery packing house destroyed by fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Nursery packing house destroyed by fire

A nursery packing house was destroyed by fire Thursday morning in West Delray Beach.

At 9:02 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a commercial fire on the 9300 block of 155th Lane South in West Delray Beach.

Capt. Albert Borroto said responding firefighters spotted heavy column of black smoke while they were still several miles away.

The building, a large structure made of wood, was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

The fire was under control by 11 a.m., said Borroto.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

