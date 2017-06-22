Driver faces 17 DUI-related charges - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Driver faces 17 DUI-related charges

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A Jacksonville woman is facing charges in connection with a February 7, crash in West Palm Beach in which she and seventeen others were injured.

Kimberly Brown, 42, was driving a Toyota Tundra which collided with a Ford passenger van registered to Inlet Cab Company, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The collision happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Okeechobee Boulevard near Congress Avenue.

A witness told police the Tundra appeared to be making a U-turn and pulled in front of the van which was filled with people.

4 people, including Brown, were transported as trauma patients. One was permanently disfigured and needed several reconstructive surgeries, a police report stated.

While hospitalized blood was drawn from Brown. A toxicology report later determined Brown had a blood alcohol analysis of .244 and .245, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Police later arrested Brown and she faces 3 counts of DUI serious bodily injury and fourteen counts of DUI personal injury.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.