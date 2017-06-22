Sea Tow captain who found missing divers speaks

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans.

These beans are among five being recalled (Source: Southeastern Grocers)

Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.

Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.

An Amber Alert for a 4-year-old girl in southwest Virginia has been canceled after the girl was found safe.

President Donald Trump said Thursday on Twitter that he has no recordings of his conversations with former FBI director James Comey.

No 'tapes:' Trump says he did not record meetings with Comey

Captain Chris Allen with Sea Tow heard the call over radio that six divers were missing east of the Jupiter Inlet Wednesday.

He mapped out how far the current could have taken them and followed a straight line to where they were diving. Within the hour Captain Allen said he saw heads bobbing in the water and found not six, but seven divers sticking together.

The Coast Guard had launched a search for the divers and had a helicopter crew, Coast Guard boats from the Lake Worth Inlet station and had help from Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office marine units.

The Coast Guard said the divers were not injured.

Captain Allen said it's not uncommon for Sea Tow to join in on these types of rescues if they have a boat nearby.

The divers went missing from the Emerald Charters diving boat. It's unclear at this time what kind of dive they were doing and how they were separated from the boat.

On May 24, 7 divers also from the same charter group went missing, but were located by PBSO marine units and another dive boat nearby.